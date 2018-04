Our palette of naturally dyed eggs from yesterday’s Easter/ Welcome Spring celebrations. 🔹 We usually dye eggs with our two young boys on Easter Day because it’s a fun earth-centric ritual, the dyes and eggs need some time to soak, and I never seem to make the time the day before. 🔹 Ours are fairly simple and for eggs I only use food dyes so we can eat them afterwards. 🔹 My boys were most impressed with the onion skins (rusty orange) but I have a soft spot for that pale pink (avocado pits). I found it somewhat suiting that I was wearing my avocado dyed wool sweater when I snapped this photo. 🔹 Dyes, clockwise from top, no mordants: Onion skins, purple cabbage, carrot tops, avocado pits, and carrot tops again. 🔹 There’s two inches of snow on the ground today but I’m shrugging my shoulders, stoking my wood stove, starting my dye seeds, marveling at those big pretty flakes floating down this morning and I’m welcoming spring. 🐇🌷❄️

A post shared by Katrina Rodabaugh (@katrinarodabaugh) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:48am PDT