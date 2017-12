Now that #MariaGraziaChiuri's Autumn-Winter campaign has been revealed, stay tuned for more exclusive content showing the unique #DiorSavoirFaire that has gone into the making of some of the collection's key pieces, coming soon to our Instagram account! #DiorAW17 © @BrigitteLacombe

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:02am PDT