This is my first photo from #taormina after a #photographydetox • Today I cannot help but wonder why people cannot choose the positive way in life, why they feel the need to feed their mean side and to proudly show this to the whole world. I wish people could be better, for themselves, in the first place ✌🏻🌳 • @catchmichelleofficial #dress 🍃

A post shared by Diana Enciu💋Fabulous Muse (@fabmuse_diana) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:15am PDT