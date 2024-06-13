Cele mai cunoscute 110 melodii ale tuturor timpurilor. Câte recunoști?

Într-o lume în perpetuă mișcare, muzica rămâne ancora și refugiul nostru. Indiferent de genul preferat – pop, rock, rap sau alte stiluri – muzica are puterea de a ne conecta la cei din jur și de a ne aminti că, în esență, suntem cu toții la fel: visători, căutători și luptători. În fiecare melodie preferată, găsim o bucățică din noi înșine, iar fiecare notă și ritm devin parte din povestea noastră personală.
Astăzi, te invităm să explorezi o selecție specială: Top 110 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor. Acest clasament este o călătorie prin amintiri, bucurii și emoții universale. În aceste cântece, vei regăsi momentele fericite și cele dureroase, melodii care au definit perioade din viața ta și care continuă să inspire și să motiveze.
Top 110 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor
110. Mr. Brightside - The Killers
109. Happy - Pharrell Williams
108. Hotel California - Eagles
107. Toxic - Britney Spears
106. Shake It off - Taylor Swift
105. Dream On - Aerosmith
104. Wake me up before you -GO-GO WHAM!
103. Baby - Justin Bieber
102. Enter Sandman - Metallica
101. In The End- Linkin Park
100. OOPS!… I did it again - Britney Spears
99. YEAH! - Usher, Lil John and Ludacris
98. Old Town Road - LIL NAS X and Billy Ray Cyrus
97. ALL STAR - Smash Mouth
96. The Real Slim Shady - Eminem
95. Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers
94. Gold Digger - Kanye West and Jamie Foxx
93. I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing - Aerosmith
92. WAKA WAKA (This Is Time For Africa) - Shakira
91. Poker Face - Lady Gaga
90. Africa - Toto
89. TIK TOK - Kesha
88. Whan Doves Cry - Prince and The Revolution
87. Viva La Vida - Coldplay
86. See You Again - Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth
85. Smooth Criminal - Michael Jackson
84. Like a Virgin - Madonna
83. Dreams - Fleetwood Mac
82. Firework - Katy Perry
81. Hello - Adele
80. I Got You (I Feel Good) - James Brown
79. Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes
78. My Name Is - Eminem
77. Hips Don’t Lie - Shakira and Wyclef Jean
76. Vouge - Madonna
75. Zombie - The Cranberries
74. Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper
73. Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice
72. Let’s Get It On - Marvin Gaye
71. Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye and Kimbra
70. Call me - Blondie
69. Purple Rain - Prince and The Revolution
68. Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N’ Roses
67. House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals
66. We Re The Champions - Queen
65. Le Freak - Chic
64. Back In Black - AC/DC
63. Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
62. Umbrella - Rhianna and Jay-Z
61. I Want You Back - Jackson 5
60. Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
59. Despacito - Luis Finso and Daddy Yankee
58. The Sound Of Silence -Simon and Garfunkel
57. Wonderwall - Oasis
56. Still D.R.E - Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg
55. Gangnam Style - PSY
54. September - Earth Wind and Fire
53. Macarena - Los Del Rio
52. Take On Me - A-HA
51. California Love - TuPac & Dr. Dre
Top 50 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor
50. Hound Dog - Elvis Presley
49. Y.M.C.A - Village People
48. Uptown Funk! - Bruno Mars
47. I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Huston
46. Careless Whisper - George Michael
45. Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd
44. Let It Be - The Beatles
43. U Can’t Touch This - Mc Hammer
42. Imagine - John Lennon
41. Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys
40. I’m a Believer - The Monkees
39. I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys
38. Another Brick In The Wall. Part II - Pink Floyd
37. I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas
36. Livin’ La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin
35. Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen
34. Thriller - Michael Jackson
33. Every Breath You Take - The Police
32. Bad Romance - Lady Gaga
31. Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles
30. We Will Rock You - Queen
29. Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley
28. HeY YA! - Outkast
27 In Da Club - 50 Cent
26. Rolling In The Deep - Adele
Top 25 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor
25. Wannabe - Spice Girls
24. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones
23. Dancing Queen - ABBA
22. Crazy In Love - Beyoncè and Jay-Z
21. Sweet Child O’ Mine - Guns N’ Roses
20. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper
19. Eye Of The Tiger - Survivor
18. Beat It - Michael Jackson
17. Another One Bites The Dust - Queen
16. What a Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
15. My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion
14. Respect - Aretha Franklin
13. Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin
12. I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles
11. Don’t Stop Believin’
Top 10 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor
10. Lose Yourself - Eminem
9. Stayin’ Alive - Bee Gees
8. …Baby One More Time - Britney Spears
7. Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley
6. Livin’ On a Prayer - Bon Jovi
5. I Will Always Love You - Whitney Huston
4. Hey Jude - The Beatles
3. Smells Like a Teen Spirit - Nirvana
2. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson
1. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen