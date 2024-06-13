 Setari Cookie-uri

Cele mai cunoscute 110 melodii ale tuturor timpurilor. Câte recunoști?

Într-o lume în perpetuă mișcare, muzica rămâne ancora și refugiul nostru. Indiferent de genul preferat – pop, rock, rap sau alte stiluri – muzica are puterea de a ne conecta la cei din jur și de a ne aminti că, în esență, suntem cu toții la fel: visători, căutători și luptători. În fiecare melodie preferată, găsim o bucățică din noi înșine, iar fiecare notă și ritm devin parte din povestea noastră personală.

Astăzi, te invităm să explorezi o selecție specială: Top 110 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor. Acest clasament este o călătorie prin amintiri, bucurii și emoții universale. În aceste cântece, vei regăsi momentele fericite și cele dureroase, melodii care au definit perioade din viața ta și care continuă să inspire și să motiveze.

Top 110 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor

110. Mr. Brightside - The Killers

109. Happy - Pharrell Williams

108. Hotel California - Eagles

107. Toxic - Britney Spears

106. Shake It off - Taylor Swift

105. Dream On - Aerosmith

104. Wake me up before you -GO-GO WHAM!

103. Baby - Justin Bieber

102. Enter Sandman - Metallica

101. In The End- Linkin Park

100. OOPS!… I did it again - Britney Spears

99. YEAH! - Usher, Lil John and Ludacris

98. Old Town Road - LIL NAS X and Billy Ray Cyrus

97. ALL STAR - Smash Mouth

96. The Real Slim Shady - Eminem

95. Californication - Red Hot Chili Peppers

94. Gold Digger - Kanye West and Jamie Foxx

93. I Don’t Want To Miss a Thing - Aerosmith

92. WAKA WAKA (This Is Time For Africa) - Shakira

91. Poker Face - Lady Gaga

90. Africa - Toto

89. TIK TOK - Kesha

88. Whan Doves Cry - Prince and The Revolution

87. Viva La Vida - Coldplay

86. See You Again - Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth

85. Smooth Criminal - Michael Jackson

84. Like a Virgin - Madonna

83. Dreams - Fleetwood Mac

82. Firework - Katy Perry

81. Hello - Adele

80. I Got You (I Feel Good) - James Brown

79. Seven Nation Army - The White Stripes

78. My Name Is - Eminem

77. Hips Don’t Lie - Shakira and Wyclef Jean

76. Vouge - Madonna

75. Zombie - The Cranberries

74. Time After Time - Cyndi Lauper

73. Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice

72. Let’s Get It On - Marvin Gaye

71. Somebody That I Used To Know - Gotye and Kimbra

70. Call me - Blondie

69. Purple Rain - Prince and The Revolution

68. Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N’ Roses

67. House Of The Rising Sun - The Animals

66. We Re The Champions - Queen

65. Le Freak - Chic

64. Back In Black - AC/DC

63. Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond

62. Umbrella - Rhianna and Jay-Z

61. I Want You Back - Jackson 5

60. Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

59. Despacito - Luis Finso and Daddy Yankee

58. The Sound Of Silence -Simon and Garfunkel

57. Wonderwall - Oasis

56. Still D.R.E - Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

55. Gangnam Style - PSY

54. September - Earth Wind and Fire

53. Macarena - Los Del Rio

52. Take On Me - A-HA

51. California Love - TuPac & Dr. Dre

Top 50 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor

50. Hound Dog - Elvis Presley

49. Y.M.C.A - Village People

48. Uptown Funk! - Bruno Mars

47. I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Huston

46. Careless Whisper - George Michael

45. Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

44. Let It Be - The Beatles

43. U Can’t Touch This - Mc Hammer

42. Imagine - John Lennon

41. Good Vibrations - The Beach Boys

40. I’m a Believer - The Monkees

39. I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys

38. Another Brick In The Wall. Part II - Pink Floyd

37. I Gotta Feeling - Black Eyed Peas

36. Livin’ La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin

35. Call Me Maybe - Carly Rae Jepsen

34. Thriller - Michael Jackson

33. Every Breath You Take - The Police

32. Bad Romance - Lady Gaga

31. Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles

30. We Will Rock You - Queen

29. Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley

28. HeY YA! - Outkast

27 In Da Club - 50 Cent

26. Rolling In The Deep - Adele

Top 25 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor

25. Wannabe - Spice Girls

24. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction - The Rolling Stones

23. Dancing Queen - ABBA

22. Crazy In Love - Beyoncè and Jay-Z

21. Sweet Child O’ Mine - Guns N’ Roses

20. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper

19. Eye Of The Tiger - Survivor

18. Beat It - Michael Jackson

17. Another One Bites The Dust - Queen

16. What a Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong

15. My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion

14. Respect - Aretha Franklin

13. Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin

12. I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles

11. Don’t Stop Believin’

Top 10 cele mai populare melodii ale tuturor timpurilor

10. Lose Yourself - Eminem

9. Stayin’ Alive - Bee Gees

8. …Baby One More Time - Britney Spears

7. Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley

6. Livin’ On a Prayer - Bon Jovi

5. I Will Always Love You - Whitney Huston

4. Hey Jude - The Beatles

3. Smells Like a Teen Spirit - Nirvana

2. Billie Jean - Michael Jackson

1. Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Vizionare placuta

Kudika
13 Iunie 2024
Echipa Kudika
