Lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru Globurile de Aur 2023 a fost publicată luni. Actorul român, Sebastian Stan se află pe lista celebrităților nominalizate.

Pe data de 12 decembrie s-a afișat lista nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur, ediția 2023. Eveimentul va avea loc la începutul lunii ianuarie, marcând cea de-a 80-a ediție anuală. a Globurile de Aur.

Lista nominalizărilor:

Cel mai bun film – dramă

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un film de cinema – dramă

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un film de cinema – dramă

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Cel mai bun film – musical sau comedie

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere
  • All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un film de cinema – musical sau comedie

  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un film de cinema – musical sau comedie

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Cel mai bun film de animație

  • Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Cel mai bun film de cinema – în altă limbă decât engleza

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Belgia)
  • Decizia de a pleca (Coreea de Sud)
  • RRR (India)

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un rol secundar în orice film de cinema

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Cel mai bun regizor – film

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan şi Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun scenariu – film

  • Todd Field, Tár Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală – film

  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Femeile vorbesc
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon John Williams, The Fabelmans

Cel mai bun cântec original – film

  • „Carolina”, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • „Ciao Papa”, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro)
  • „Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • „Lift Me Up”, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • „Naatu Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-o serie limitată, o serie antologică sau un film realizat pentru televiziune

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Sub steagul cerului
  • Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam şi Tommy

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un rol secundar într-un serial de serie limitată, serial antologic sau film realizat pentru televiziune

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam şi Tommy

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White
  • The Bear

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-o serie limitată, serial antologic sau film de televiziune

  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam and Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un rol secundar într-o serie limitată, un serial antologic sau un film realizat pentru televiziune

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman are probleme
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un rol secundar într-un serial de televiziune muzical, comedie sau dramă

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks J
  • ulia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Cel mai bun serial limitat de televiziune, serial antologic sau film de televiziune realizat pentru televiziune

  • Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Pam and Tommy
  • The Dropout
  • The White Lotus: Sicily

Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – dramă

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark Severance

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un serial de televiziune – dramă

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

