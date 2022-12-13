Lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru Globurile de Aur 2023 a fost publicată luni. Actorul român, Sebastian Stan se află pe lista celebrităților nominalizate.
Pe data de 12 decembrie s-a afișat lista nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur, ediția 2023. Eveimentul va avea loc la începutul lunii ianuarie, marcând cea de-a 80-a ediție anuală. a Globurile de Aur.
Lista nominalizărilor:
Cel mai bun film – dramă
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un film de cinema – dramă
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un film de cinema – dramă
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Cel mai bun film – musical sau comedie
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere
- All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un film de cinema – musical sau comedie
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un film de cinema – musical sau comedie
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Cel mai bun film de animație
- Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Cel mai bun film de cinema – în altă limbă decât engleza
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgia)
- Decizia de a pleca (Coreea de Sud)
- RRR (India)
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un rol secundar într-un film de cinema
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un rol secundar în orice film de cinema
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Cel mai bun regizor – film
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan şi Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Cel mai bun scenariu – film
- Todd Field, Tár Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală – film
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Femeile vorbesc
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon John Williams, The Fabelmans
Cel mai bun cântec original – film
- „Carolina”, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- „Ciao Papa”, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Pinocchio, de Guillermo del Toro)
- „Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
- „Lift Me Up”, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- „Naatu Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-o serie limitată, o serie antologică sau un film realizat pentru televiziune
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Sub steagul cerului
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam şi Tommy
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un rol secundar într-un serial de serie limitată, serial antologic sau film realizat pentru televiziune
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam şi Tommy
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – musical sau comedie
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-o serie limitată, serial antologic sau film de televiziune
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un rol secundar într-o serie limitată, un serial antologic sau un film realizat pentru televiziune
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman are probleme
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Cea mai bună interpretare a unei actriţe într-un rol secundar într-un serial de televiziune muzical, comedie sau dramă
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks J
- ulia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Cel mai bun serial limitat de televiziune, serial antologic sau film de televiziune realizat pentru televiziune
- Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Cel mai bun serial de televiziune – dramă
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark Severance
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui actor într-un serial de televiziune – dramă
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance