Filmul Everything Everywhere All At Once, marele căștigător al Premiilor Oscar! Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Cea de-a 95-a ediție a Premiilor Oscar s-a desfășurat seara trecută la Los Angeles. Filmul Everything Everywhere All At Once a fost marele câștigător al evenimentului, obținând 7 premii, printre care și cel pentru "Cel mai bun film".

Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor Premiilor Oscar, ediția 2023:

• Cel mai bun film: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Cea mai bună regie: Daniel Kwan şi Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

• Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

• Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everwhere All at Once")

• Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

• Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

• Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: "All Quiet On The Western Front" (Germania)

• Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: "Pinocchio"

• Cea mai bună scenografie: "All Quiet On The Western Front"

• Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: "Women Talking"

• Cel mai bun scenariu original: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Cea mai bună imagine: "All Quiet On The Western Front"

• Cel mai bun montaj: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "All Quiet On The Western Front"

• Cel mai bun cântec original: "Naatu Naatu" (M.M. Keeravaani şi Chandrabose pentru filmul "RRR")

• Cel mai bun sunet: "Top Gun: Maverick"

• Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "Avatar: The Way Of Water"

• Cel mai bun machiaj/ cea mai bună coafură: "The Whale"

• Cele mai bune costume: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

• Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

• Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: "An Irish Goodbye"

• Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: "Navalny"

• Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "The Elephant Whisperers"

• Premii onorifice: Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir

• Premiul umanitar Jean Hersholt: Michael J. Fox.