NICKELODEON ANUNȚĂ NOMINALIZĂRILE PENTRU KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2024

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024, evenimentul care celebrează artiștii preferați ai copiilor din toată lumea, va aduce anul acesta pe scenă staruri internaționale precum: Jack Black, Timothée Chalamet, Caitlin Clark, Travis Kelce, Ryan Gosling, Patrick Mahomes, Post Malone, Reneé Rapp, Sha’Carri Richardson, Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd, Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Zendaya și multe alte personalități din lumea filmului, televiziunii, sportului etc. Evenimentul va avea loc sâmbătă, 13 iulie, în Los Angeles începând cu ora 20:00 (ET/PT).

Printre nominalizații de anul acesta, se află și peste 50 de nume în premieră. Taylor Swift a primit cele mai multe nominalizări, fiind prezentă în cadrul a șase categorii, urmată de Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus și Beyoncé, cu câte patru nominalizări.

Găzduită de îndrăgitele personaje SpongeBob SquarePants (cu vocea lui Tom Kenny) și Patrick Star (cu vocea lui Bill Fagerbakke), Gala Kids’ Choice Awards va fi difuzată în exclusivitate în România miercuri, 17 iulie 2024, la ora 18:00, pe Nickelodeon . În reluare, poate fi urmărită joi, 18 iulie, de la ora 11:00 și sâmbătă, 20 iulie, începând cu 11:10. Evenimentul va putea fi urmărit live

Gala Kids’ Choice Awards va continua să pună copiii și familiile în prim-plan, oferindu-le cea mai mare petrecere a verii. Spectacolul din acest an va include, de asemenea: grafică îmbunătățită, elemente de realitate augmentată, precum și cascadorii amuzante ale celebrităților, în timp ce Nickelodeon sărbătorește aniversarea specială a lui SpongeBob SquarePants.

Nominalizații Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 sunt:

*: nominalizați în premieră

TELEVIZIUNE:

CEA MAI BUNĂ EMISIUNE PENTRU COPII

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Raven’s Home

The Muppets Mayhem

The Really Loud House

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

CEA MAI BUNĂ EMISIUNE PENTRU FAMILIE

Abbott Elementary

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Goosebumps

iCarly

Loki

Young Sheldon

CEL MAI BUN REALITY SHOW

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Is It Cake?

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

CEL MAI BUN SHOW DE DESENE ANIMATE

Big City Greens

Monster High

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Simpsons

CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ (COPII)

Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*

Lilly Singh (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*

CEL MAI BUN ACTOR (COPII)

Chance Perez (Javi Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride, The Really Loud House)*

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)*

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)

CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ (FAMILIE)

Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)*

Laci Mosley (Harper, iCarly)*

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)

Peyton List (Maddie Nears, School Spirits)

Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)*

Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)*

CEL MAI BUN ACTOR (FAMILIE)

Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)*

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Justin Long (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki)

Zack Morris (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)*

FILM:

CEL MAI BUN FILM

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Barbie

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Wonka

CEL MAI BUN ACTOR DE FILM

Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)

Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)

Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)*

Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)*

Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)

Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)*

CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ DE FILM

America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)*

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)

Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)*

Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)

Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)*

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Part Two)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)

CEL MAI BUN FILM ANIMAT

Elemental

Kung Fu Panda 4

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Garfield Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Trolls Band Together

CEA MAI BUNĂ VOCE MASCULINĂ ÎNTR-UN FILM ANIMAT

Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)

Brady Noon (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls Band Together)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

CEA MAI BUNĂ VOCE FEMININĂ ÎNTR-UN FILM ANIMAT

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)*

Ariana DeBose (Asha, Wish)*

Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)*

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)*

CEL MAI BUN ROL NEGATIV

Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)*

Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)*

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)*

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)*

MUZICĂ:

CEA MAI BUNĂ CÂNTĂREAȚĂ

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

CEL MAI BUN CÂNTĂREȚ

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Usher

CEA MAI BUNĂ TRUPĂ

Black Eyed Peas

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

*NSYNC

CEL MAI BUN CÂNTEC

“ Dance the Night”- Dua Lipa

“ Fast Car”- Luke Combs*

“ Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

“ Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat

“ Selfish”- Justin Timberlake

“ TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”- Beyoncé

“ What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish

“ yes, and?”- Ariana Grande

CEA MAI BUNĂ COLABORARE MUZICALĂ

“ All My Life”- Lil Durk* and J. Cole*

“ Baby Don’t Hurt Me”- David Guetta, Anne Marie* and Coi Leray*

“ Barbie World”- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice* with Aqua*

“ Doctor (Work it Out)”- Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus

“ Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“ Karma (Remix)”- Taylor Swift and Ice Spice*

“ SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED”- DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby,* Future* and Lil Uzi Vert*

“ Wild Ones”- Jessie Murph* and Jelly Roll*

CEL MAI BUN DEBUT

Coco Jones*

Ice Spice*

Jelly Roll*

Reneé Rapp*

Tate McRae*

Teddy Swims*

Tyla*

Victoria Monét*

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM

“ Barbie: The Album”

“ Cowboy Carter”- Beyoncé

“ Endless Summer Vacation”- Miley Cyrus

“ GUTS”- Olivia Rodrigo

“ THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY”- Taylor Swift

“ Whitsitt Chapel”- Jelly Roll*

CEL MAI BUN ARTIST LA NIVEL GLOBAL

Africa: Tyla*

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan

Europe: Zara Larsson

Latin America: Karol G*

North America: Taylor Swift

UK: Dua Lipa

CEL MAI BUN TURNEU

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted

Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour

BlackPink: BornPink Tour

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour

Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Send Tour*

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

CEL MAI POPULAR CÂNTEC

“ Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone*

“ Daylight”- David Kushner*

“ Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter*

“ Greedy”- Tate McRae*

“ Lil Boo Thang”- Paul Russell*

“ Water“- Tyla*

ALTE CATEGORII:

CEL MAI BUN CREATOR DE CONȚINUT

Dhar Mann*

Mark Rober*

Markiplier

MrBeast

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

CEA MAI BUNĂ CREATOARE DE CONȚINUT

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Hannah Stocking*

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

CEL MAI BUN GAMER

Aphmau*

Kai Cenat*

Ninja

Preston

TheBoyDilly*

Unspeakable

CEL MAI ÎNDRĂGIT MUZICIAN DIN SOCIAL MEDIA

Addison Rae

Bella Poarch

David Kushner*

Djo*

Madison Beer*

Paul Russell*

CEA MAI ÎNDRĂGITĂ FAMILIE DE PE SOCIAL MEDIA

FGTeeV

Jordan Matter/Salish Matter*

Ninja Kidz

Royalty Family

The Beverly Halls*

The Herberts*

CEA MAI BUNĂ SPORTIVĂ

Alex Morgan

Caitlin Clark*

Coco Gauff*

Sha’Carri Richardson*

Simone Biles

Venus Williams

CEL MAI BUN SPORTIV

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce*

JOCUL VIDEO PREFERAT

Just Dance 2024

Madden NFL 24

Minecraft

Roblox

Super Mario Bros. Wonder