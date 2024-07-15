NICKELODEON ANUNȚĂ NOMINALIZĂRILE PENTRU KIDS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2024

Jack Black, Timothée Chalamet, Travis Kelce, Ryan Gosling, Patrick Mahomes, Post Malone, Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Zendaya și mulți alții vor urca pe scenă, în cadrul actualei ediții.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024, evenimentul care celebrează artiștii preferați ai copiilor din toată lumea, va aduce anul acesta pe scenă staruri internaționale precum: Jack Black, Timothée Chalamet, Caitlin Clark, Travis Kelce, Ryan Gosling, Patrick Mahomes, Post Malone, Reneé Rapp, Sha’Carri Richardson, Margot Robbie, Olivia Rodrigo, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd, Halle Bailey, Austin Butler, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Zendaya și multe alte personalități din lumea filmului, televiziunii, sportului etc. Evenimentul va avea loc sâmbătă, 13 iulie, în Los Angeles începând cu ora 20:00 (ET/PT).
Printre nominalizații de anul acesta, se află și peste 50 de nume în premieră. Taylor Swift a primit cele mai multe nominalizări, fiind prezentă în cadrul a șase categorii, urmată de Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus și Beyoncé, cu câte patru nominalizări.
Găzduită de îndrăgitele personaje SpongeBob SquarePants (cu vocea lui Tom Kenny) și Patrick Star (cu vocea lui Bill Fagerbakke), Gala Kids’ Choice Awards va fi difuzată în exclusivitate în România miercuri, 17 iulie 2024, la ora 18:00, pe Nickelodeon. În reluare, poate fi urmărită joi, 18 iulie, de la ora 11:00 și sâmbătă, 20 iulie, începând cu 11:10. Evenimentul va putea fi urmărit live
Gala Kids’ Choice Awards va continua să pună copiii și familiile în prim-plan, oferindu-le cea mai mare petrecere a verii. Spectacolul din acest an va include, de asemenea: grafică îmbunătățită, elemente de realitate augmentată, precum și cascadorii amuzante ale celebrităților, în timp ce Nickelodeon sărbătorește aniversarea specială a lui SpongeBob SquarePants.
Nominalizații Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 sunt:
*: nominalizați în premieră
TELEVIZIUNE:
CEA MAI BUNĂ EMISIUNE PENTRU COPII
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
Raven’s Home
The Muppets Mayhem
The Really Loud House
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
CEA MAI BUNĂ EMISIUNE PENTRU FAMILIE
Abbott Elementary
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Goosebumps
iCarly
Loki
Young Sheldon
CEL MAI BUN REALITY SHOW
America’s Funniest Home Videos
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Is It Cake?
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
CEL MAI BUN SHOW DE DESENE ANIMATE
Big City Greens
Monster High
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Simpsons
CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ (COPII)
Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*
Lilly Singh (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*
CEL MAI BUN ACTOR (COPII)
Chance Perez (Javi Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)*
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride, The Really Loud House)*
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)*
Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ (FAMILIE)
Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)*
Laci Mosley (Harper, iCarly)*
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)
Peyton List (Maddie Nears, School Spirits)
Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)*
Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)*
CEL MAI BUN ACTOR (FAMILIE)
Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)*
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Justin Long (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki)
Zack Morris (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)*
FILM:
CEL MAI BUN FILM
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Barbie
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Little Mermaid
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Wonka
CEL MAI BUN ACTOR DE FILM
Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)
Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)
Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)*
Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)*
Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)
Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)*
CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ DE FILM
America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)*
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)
Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)*
Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)
Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)*
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Part Two)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)
CEL MAI BUN FILM ANIMAT
Elemental
Kung Fu Panda 4
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Garfield Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Trolls Band Together
CEA MAI BUNĂ VOCE MASCULINĂ ÎNTR-UN FILM ANIMAT
Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)
Brady Noon (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls Band Together)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
CEA MAI BUNĂ VOCE FEMININĂ ÎNTR-UN FILM ANIMAT
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)*
Ariana DeBose (Asha, Wish)*
Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)*
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)*
CEL MAI BUN ROL NEGATIV
Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)*
Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)*
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)*
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)*
MUZICĂ:
CEA MAI BUNĂ CÂNTĂREAȚĂ
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
CEL MAI BUN CÂNTĂREȚ
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Timberlake
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Travis Scott
Usher
CEA MAI BUNĂ TRUPĂ
Black Eyed Peas
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
*NSYNC
CEL MAI BUN CÂNTEC
“Dance the Night”- Dua Lipa
“Fast Car”- Luke Combs*
“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat
“Selfish”- Justin Timberlake
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”- Beyoncé
“What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish
“yes, and?”- Ariana Grande
CEA MAI BUNĂ COLABORARE MUZICALĂ
“All My Life”- Lil Durk* and J. Cole*
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me”- David Guetta, Anne Marie* and Coi Leray*
“Barbie World”- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice* with Aqua*
“Doctor (Work it Out)”- Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus
“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
“Karma (Remix)”- Taylor Swift and Ice Spice*
“SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED”- DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby,* Future* and Lil Uzi Vert*
“Wild Ones”- Jessie Murph* and Jelly Roll*
CEL MAI BUN DEBUT
Coco Jones*
Ice Spice*
Jelly Roll*
Reneé Rapp*
Tate McRae*
Teddy Swims*
Tyla*
Victoria Monét*
CEL MAI BUN ALBUM
“Barbie: The Album”
“Cowboy Carter”- Beyoncé
“Endless Summer Vacation”- Miley Cyrus
“GUTS”- Olivia Rodrigo
“THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY”- Taylor Swift
“Whitsitt Chapel”- Jelly Roll*
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST LA NIVEL GLOBAL
Africa: Tyla*
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan
Europe: Zara Larsson
Latin America: Karol G*
North America: Taylor Swift
UK: Dua Lipa
CEL MAI BUN TURNEU
Bad Bunny: Most Wanted
Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour
BlackPink: BornPink Tour
Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour
Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Send Tour*
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
CEL MAI POPULAR CÂNTEC
“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone*
“Daylight”- David Kushner*
“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter*
“Greedy”- Tate McRae*
“Lil Boo Thang”- Paul Russell*
“Water“- Tyla*
ALTE CATEGORII:
CEL MAI BUN CREATOR DE CONȚINUT
Dhar Mann*
Mark Rober*
Markiplier
MrBeast
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
CEA MAI BUNĂ CREATOARE DE CONȚINUT
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Hannah Stocking*
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
CEL MAI BUN GAMER
Aphmau*
Kai Cenat*
Ninja
Preston
TheBoyDilly*
Unspeakable
CEL MAI ÎNDRĂGIT MUZICIAN DIN SOCIAL MEDIA
Addison Rae
Bella Poarch
David Kushner*
Djo*
Madison Beer*
Paul Russell*
CEA MAI ÎNDRĂGITĂ FAMILIE DE PE SOCIAL MEDIA
FGTeeV
Jordan Matter/Salish Matter*
Ninja Kidz
Royalty Family
The Beverly Halls*
The Herberts*
CEA MAI BUNĂ SPORTIVĂ
Alex Morgan
Caitlin Clark*
Coco Gauff*
Sha’Carri Richardson*
Simone Biles
Venus Williams
CEL MAI BUN SPORTIV
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce*
JOCUL VIDEO PREFERAT
Just Dance 2024
Madden NFL 24
Minecraft
Roblox
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom