Nominalizările la Premiile Emmy 2024: Shogun conduce cu 25 de nominări. Lista completă

Serialele dramatice precum "The Crown", "Shogun" și "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" domină lista cu multiple nominalizări, în timp ce în categoria serialelor de comedie se remarcă titluri precum "Only Murders in the Building", "Hacks" și "Abbott Elementary".
Ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Emmy din 2024 se anunță a fi una plină de emoție și competiție, iar lista completă a nominalizărilor a fost făcută publică, stârnind deja interesul fanilor și al criticilor de televiziune din întreaga lume. Unul dintre cele mai apreciate seriale din acest an, „Shogun”, a reușit să adune nu mai puțin de 25 de nominalizări, inclusiv la categoria „Cel mai bun serial dramă”.
Producția „Shogun” a reușit să cucerească inimile telespectatorilor și să stabilească noi standarde în industria televiziunii, ceea ce i-a adus multiple recorduri și o recunoaștere unanimă din partea criticilor. Seria dramă a captivat publicul prin povestea sa complexă și interpretările remarcabile ale distribuției.
Anunțul oficial al nominalizărilor a fost făcut de Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph și Cris Abrego, președintele Academiei de Televiziune, într-o ceremonie transmisă în direct de la Teatrul El Capitan. Toate ochii sunt acum îndreptați spre ceremonia de decernare a premiilor, care va avea loc pe 15 septembrie la Peacock Theatre din Los Angeles. Înaintea acesteia, vor avea loc ceremoniile Creative Arts pe 7 și 8 septembrie, unde vor fi decernate majoritatea trofeelor Emmy.
Cel mai bun serial dramă:
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial dramă:
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai – Shogun
- Imelda Staunton – The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă:
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins – Fallout
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun
- Dominic West – The Crown
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial dramă:
- Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show
- Lesley Manville – The Crown
- Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă:
- Tadanobu Asano – Shogun
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira – Shogun
- Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Cel mai bun actor invitat într-un serial dramă:
- Néstor Carbonell – Shogun
- Paul Dano – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
- Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
- John Turturro – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Cea mai bună actriță invitată într-un serial dramă:
- Michaela Coel – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Claire Foy – The Crown
- Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show
- Sarah Paulson – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Parker Posey – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Cel mai bun serial de comedie:
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie:
- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de comedie:
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph – Loot
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie:
- Lionel Boyce – The Bear
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie:
- Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Cel mai bun actor invitat într-un serial de comedie:
- Jon Bernthal – The Bear
- Matthew Broderick – Only Murders in the Building
- Ryan Gosling – Saturday Night Live
- Christopher Lloyd – Hacks
- Bob Odenkirk – The Bear
- Will Poulter – The Bear
Cea mai bună actriță invitată într-un serial de comedie:
- Olivia Colman – The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear
- Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
Cel mai bun serial limitat:
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial limitat:
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott – Ripley
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial limitat:
- Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Juno Temple – Fargo
- Sofía Vergara – Griselda
- Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial limitat sau antologic sau film:
- Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
- Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris – Fargo
- Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
- Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial limitat sau antologic sau film:
- Dakota Fanning – Ripley
- Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
- Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Cea mai bună regie pentru un serial dramă:
- Stephen Daldry – The Crown
- Mimi Leder – The Morning Show
- Hiro Murai – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Frederick EO Toye – Shogun
- Saul Metzstein – Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson-Whitfield – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Cea mai bună regie pentru un serial de comedie:
- Randall Einhorn – Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer – The Bear
- Ramy Youssef – The Bear
- Guy Ritchie – The Gentlemen
- Lucia Aniello – Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli – The Ms. Pat Show
Cel mai bun scenariu pentru un serial dramă:
- Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare – The Crown
- Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner – Fallout
- Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks – Shogun
- Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente – Shogun
- Will Smith – Slow Horses
Cel mai bun scenariu pentru o serie limitată sau antologică sau film:
- Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
- Charlie Brooker – Black Mirror
- Noah Hawley – Fargo
- Ron Nyswaner – Fellow Travelers
- Steven Zaillian – Ripley
- Issa López – True Detective: Night Country
Cel mai bun scenariu pentru un serial de comedie:
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer – The Bear
- Meredith Scardino, Sam Means – Girls5eva
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky – Hacks
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider – The Other Two
- Jake Bender, Zach Dunn – What We Do In the Shadows
