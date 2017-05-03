Relatia dintre Ryan Reynolds si Blake Lively a fost intotdeauna ferita de ochii vigilenti ai presei. Insa, recent, actorul a decis sa ofere o declaratie speciala pentru contul de Instagram al proiectului Humans of New York.

Mesajul este insotit si de o fotografie realizata in timpul evenimentului Met Gala 2017. Cuplul a fost oprit pe covorul rosu de Brandon Stanton, fotograful din spatele Humans of New York. Reynolds a profitat de ocazie pentru a isi lauda sotia si mama celor doi copii ai sai pentru sufletul minunat pe care il are si, spune el, Blake l-a schimbat in bine:

"Intotdeauna raspunde cu empatie. Raspunde la furie cu empatie. Raspunde la ura cu empatie. Isi face timp sa isi imagineze ce s-a intamplat cu acea persoana rea cand avea cinci sau sapte ani. Si m-a ajutat sa devin o persoana mai buna. Am avut o relatie foarte dificila cu tatal meu. Inainte de a muri, ea m-a ajutat sa imi amintesc de lucrurile la care nu voiam sa ma gandesc. M-a facut sa imi amintesc de vremurile bune." - spune Ryan Raynolds.

Mesajul actorului a devenit viral in social media, fiind share-uit de oameni din lumea intreaga.

Potrivit HuffingtonPost, tatal actorului a murit in octombrie 2015, dupa o batalie de 20 de ani cu boala Parkinson. Prima fiica a cuplului Reynolds-Lively poarta acelasi nume cu tatal lui Ryan, si anume James.

