Relatia dintre Ryan Reynolds si Blake Lively a fost intotdeauna ferita de ochii vigilenti ai presei. Insa, recent, actorul a decis sa ofere o declaratie speciala pentru contul de Instagram al proiectului Humans of New York.
Mesajul este insotit si de o fotografie realizata in timpul evenimentului Met Gala 2017. Cuplul a fost oprit pe covorul rosu de Brandon Stanton, fotograful din spatele Humans of New York. Reynolds a profitat de ocazie pentru a isi lauda sotia si mama celor doi copii ai sai pentru sufletul minunat pe care il are si, spune el, Blake l-a schimbat in bine:
“She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were five or six years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn’t want to remember. She made me remember the good times.”
Mesajul actorului a devenit viral in social media, fiind share-uit de oameni din lumea intreaga.
Potrivit HuffingtonPost, tatal actorului a murit in octombrie 2015, dupa o batalie de 20 de ani cu boala Parkinson. Prima fiica a cuplului Reynolds-Lively poarta acelasi nume cu tatal lui Ryan, si anume James.
