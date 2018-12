Our leather a-line skirt is a great investment buy that will see you through season after season. With its flattering fit and statement zip detailing it’s gone straight to the top of our wishlist. Pair with our pure cashmere funnel neck jumper and heels for a chic look that’s perfect for both work and play or opt for a more casual look by pairing it with trainers. Tap to shop.

A post shared by M&S (@marksandspencer) on Oct 8, 2018 at 9:49am PDT