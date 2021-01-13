Lista completa a filmelor Netflix din 2021

Kudika
13 Ianuarie 2021

Începem 2021 cu entuziasm.

comunicat de presa:

Anul acesta, Netflix va surprinde cinefilii din întreaga lume cu producții de la regizori premiați precum Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God) și Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up). Vă propunem un an plin cu filme ce aduc pe ecran multe dintre temele iubite de abonații Netflix: zombi (Army of the Dead), cowboys (The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboy) și povești de iubire din liceu (aici includem finalurile trilogiilor To All the Boys și The Kissing Booth).

Readucem în atenție filmele de groază cu adolescenți (trilogia Fear Street, There’s Someone Inside Your House), adaptăm romane apreciate în filme (The Woman in the Window, Munich, The Last Letter from Your Lover), aducem mai multe producții blockbuster pline de adrenalină (Red Notice, Sweet Girl, Kate) și, nu în ultimul rând, oferim familiei motive pentru a se bucura de filmele urmărite împreună (YES DAY, Back to the Outback, Finding ‘Ohana).

Netflix va aduce în fiecare săptămână un nou film cu personaje interpretate de unii dintre cei mai apreciați actori: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal, John David Washington și Octavia Spencer, filme de la regizori recunoscuți, precum Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Joe Wright, Antoine Fuqua, Shawn Levy, Robert Pulcini și Shari Springer Berman, dar și debuturile regizorale ale lui Halle Berry și Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Filmele Netflix din 2021 (În ordinea apariției)

Red Notice (Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson)
The Harder They Fall (Regina King, Jonathan Majors)
Thunder Force (Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy)
Bruised (Halle Berry)
tick, tick… BOOM! (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
The Kissing Booth 3 (Joey King)
To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Lana Condor, Noah Centineo)
The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams)
Escape from Spiderhead (Chris Hemsworth)
YES DAY(Jennifer Garner)
Sweet Girl (Jason Momoa)
Army of the Dead (Dave Bautista)
Outside the Wire
Bad Trip
O2
The Last Mercenary
Kate
Fear Street
Night Teeth
Malcolm and Marie
Monster
Moxie
The White Tiger
Double Dad
Back to the Outback
Beauty
Red Notice
Don't Look Up

Vizionare placuta

