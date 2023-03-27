Lana Del Rey lansează cel de-al nouălea album - 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'

Lana Del Rey lansează cel de-al nouălea ei album de studio foarte așteptat, "Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd"

comunicat de presa: Noul album a fost co-produs de Lana Del Rey alături de Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes și Benji și include colaborari cu Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis și SYML.

Lansarea albumului urmează trei single-uri deja lansate, „Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd”, „A&W” și „The Grants”.

Cel de-al nouălea album de studio al Lanei Del Rey este disponibil pentru cumpărare in trei formate, CD, casete și diverse formate exclusive de vinil disponibile la comercianții selectați și pe www.lanadelrey.com.

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd Tacklist



The Grants

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Sweet

A&W

Judah Smith Interlude

Candy Necklace (feat. Jon Batiste)

Jon Batiste Interlude

Kintsugi

Fingertips

Paris, Texas (feat. SYML)

Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing (feat. RIOPY)

Let The Light In (feat. Father John Misty)

Margaret (feat. Bleachers)

Fishtail

Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)

Taco Truck x VB

