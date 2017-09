Blue parachute silk dress, blue leather boots and black Compas bag from the prefall 2017 collection Discover the collection at the Nina Ricci Boutique - 39 avenue Montaigne and online ! Photo by #ThomasLohr #ninaricci #guillaumehenry #prefall17

A post shared by NINA RICCI (@ninaricci) on Jul 25, 2017 at 8:06am PDT