Round golden sunglasses with the clip-on majolica print are everything you need for upcoming sunny days. #DGEyewear #DGWomen Photo by The Morelli Brothers @morellibrothers @lucamariamorelli @alessandromariamorelli

A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Feb 9, 2018 at 10:19am PST