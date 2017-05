@Postmates is always there when I don't feel like leaving the house (or another fave.. ordering on my way home from work). 🙌🏼 Anything you want delivered to your door.. Download the app and use code: GIGI to get $50 in FREE delivery credits! ✨Xx #ad

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT