Lust red ombré-dyed silk organza petals with satin stitched stems and leaves on a tulle base. Worn with crystal encrusted sandals. Both from the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2018 Pre collection. #AlexanderMcQueen #McQueenPreSS18

