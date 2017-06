"BOSS...wind your neck in already....jeepers it's Friday!!"....disgruntled BOSS...ran out of smokes...I said I'd nip to the garage!... SO "needy!!" #marlenedietrich#marlene#dietrich#icon#legend#vintage#vintagefashion#style#hollywood#oldhollywood#silentstar#picoftheday#blackandwhitephotography#blackandwhite#glamour#instafun#beautiful#oldphoto#oldphotograph#1920s#1930s#makeup#eyes#glam#

A post shared by Richard (@richardquartley) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT