Long shadows of our team exploring the edge of the Salar de Uyuni, the world’s largest #salt flat in #Bolivia. The Salar is covered by over 4,000 sq miles of edible salt at an elevation of 12,000 ft., which is the lowest point in a huge valley between two branches of the Andes. On the edges of the salar there are two kinds of cracks, as the less pure salt below is brought up by the forces of evaporation. #paraglider #DesertAirBook #Altiplano #notadrone

