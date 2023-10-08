 Setari Cookie-uri

Drake lanseaza albumul 'For All the Dogs'

“For All the Dogs” este cel de-al optulea album de studio al rapperului și cântărețului canadian Drake.

comunicat de presa: Albumul a fost lansat prin OVO Sound și Republic Records pe data de 6 octombrie 2023 și conține colaborari cu Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red și Lil Yachty.

For All The Dogs conține 23 de single-uri si un artwork creat de fiul sau, Adonis, și reprezintă un nou opus marca Drake. Noul material discografic vine ca o continuare a albumului „Her Loss”, un LP colaborativ dintre Drake și 21 Savage, precum și „Certified Lover Boy” și „Honestly, Nevermind” cele 2 albume semnate Drake si lansate in 2021, respectiv 2022.

Tracklist:

1. Virginia Beach
2. Amen (feat. Teezo Touchdown)
3. Calling For You (feat. 21 Savage)
4. Fear of Heights
5. Daylight
6. First Person Shooter (feat. J. Cole)
7. IDGAF (feat. Yeat)
8. 7969 Santa
9. Slime You Out (feat. SZA)
10. Bahamas Promises
11. Tried Our Best
12. Screw The World - Interlude
13. Drew A Picasso
14. Members Only (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
15. What Would Pluto Do
16. All The Parties (feat. Chief Keef)
17. 8am In Charlotte
18. BBL Love - Interlude
19. Gently (feat. Bad Bunny)
20. Rich Baby Daddy (feat. Sexyy Red & SZA)
21. Another Late Night (feat. Lil Yachty)
22. Away From Home
23. Polar Opposites

Kudika
8 Octombrie 2023
Echipa Kudika

