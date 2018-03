Botanical florals are printed onto a sheer organza sunray pleated corset dress in shades of rose, lust red and coral. The dress is worn with black silk satin sandals embellished with a lust red crystal encrusted bow. Both from the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2018 pre-collection. #McQueenPreSS18 #AlexanderMcQueen

