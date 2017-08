I went to @myofflinecommunityofone (aka Gommie my bezzie's) gallery exhibition and felt πŸ’―% less shit. It was like a dream soaked in a day. GO AND SEE THIS! Buy art and let it make you happy! Be in the space and let it make you joyful. #Itmaynotbeexpensivebutitsureisworthanemotionortwoorthree #inowownayogamatthatmakesmewanttopractisemoreyoga πŸ’ƒπŸ€™

