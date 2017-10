I live in a place that is mostly sunny so when it rains, I rejoice. When there is fog, I cry of happiness. And when I can shoot in it, I am perfectly at peace. This morning I was meant to do a different shoot, but because of the heavy rains I couldn't get there. So, I spent my morning tapping into my inspiration and coming up with a new way to express a piece of myself - a different piece than what I had intended today, but in the end, even more fulfilling. 🌙 Creating lets us see who we really are, or who we want to be; and in perfect harmony, both. 🌙 Haunting video today and a bit of how this piece was put together: http://www.promotingpassion.com/24-31-july-challenge/ (link in bio)

A post shared by brooke shaden (@brookeshaden) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:48am PDT