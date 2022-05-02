Citate în engleză despre viață, iubire și fericire

Cea mai frumoasă colecție de citate în engleză

Citește citate în engleză despre iubire sau citate în engleză motivaționale. Am pregătit și poze cu citate în engleză și citate în engleză pentru Instagram dacă vrei să îți impresionezi prietenii.

Citate în engleză

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. -Nelson Mandela

Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans. -John Lennon

Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. -Mother Teresa

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart. -Helen Keller

It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light. -Aristotle

In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years. -Abraham Lincoln

The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. - Lao Tzu

Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. - Mark Twain

Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get. - Forrest Gump

In the long run, the sharpest weapon of all is a kind and gentle spirit. - Anne Frank

Sing like no one’s listening, love like you’ve never been hurt, dance like nobody’s watching, and live like it’s heaven on earth. - Mark Twain

Citate în engleză motivaționale

The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing. -Walt Disney

If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success. -James Cameron

When you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot in it and hang on. -Franklin D. Roosevelt

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. -Eleanor Roosevelt

You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated. -Maya Angelou

That which does not kill us makes us stronger. - Friedrich Nietzsche

You must be the change you wish to see in the world. - Mahatma Gandhi

Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.- Eleanor Roosevelt

Every man is guilty of all the good he did not do.- Voltaire

Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great. - John D. Rockefeller

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. - Eleanor Roosevelt

People are just as happy as they make up their minds to be. - Abraham Lincoln

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. - Winston Churchill

The only impossible journey is the one you never begin. - Tony Robbins

Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.- Les Brown

Citate despre viață în engleză

I believe we are here on the planet Earth to live, grow up and do what we can to make this world a better place for all people to enjoy freedom.- Rosa Parks

All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence; then success is sure. - Mark Twain

I have very strong feelings about how you lead your life. You always look ahead, you never look back. - Ann Richards

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. - Audrey Hepburn

Life is not a spectator sport. If you're going to spend your whole life in the grandstand just watching what goes on, in my opinion you're wasting your life. - Jackie Robinson

To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone. -Reba McEntire

The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. - Mark Twain

Each person must live their life as a model for others. - Rosa Parks

Citate în engleză despre iubire

Tis better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.- Alrded Lord Tennyson

The opposite of love is not hate; it’s indifference.- Elie Wiesel

He that falls in love with himself will have no rivals.- Benjamin Franklin

If you judge people, you have no time to love them. - Mother Teresa

Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get–only with what you are expecting to give–which is everything. – Katharine Hepburn

Where there is love there is life. –Mahatma Gandhi

Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same. – Emily Brontë

The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves. –Victor Hugo

Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place. – Zora Neale Hurston

There is always madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness. - Friedrich Nietzsche

I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more. —Angelita Lim

You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams. - Dr. Seuss

“I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” —The Notebook

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” —Alfred Tennyson

“Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” —Elvis Presley

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” –A. A. Milne

You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement. —F. Scott Fitzgerald

If I know what love is, it is because of you. —Hermann Hesse

My soul and your soul are forever tangled. —N.R. Hart

I love you more than I have ever found a way to say to you. —Ben Folds

I have found the one whom my soul loves. —Song of Solomon 3:4

“Sometimes all you need is a hug from the right person and all your stress will melt away. —Unknown

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine. —Maya Angelou

You are, and always have been, my dream.―Nicholas Sparks

I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. — When Harry Met Sally

Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. — Aristotle

What is love? It is the morning and the evening star. — Sinclair Lewis

If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love. — Princess Diana

Come near now, and kiss me. – Genesis 27:26

Our love is like the wind. I can’t see it, but I can feel it. – A Walk to Remember

Loving you never was an option. It was a necessity. — Truth Devour

It’s always better when we’re together. – Jack Johnson

I would rather spend one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone. – J.K.K. Tolken

My love for you has no depth, its boundaries are ever-expanding. – Christina White

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away. - 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

Citate scurte în engleză

Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. -Benjamin Franklin

Whoever is happy will make others happy too. -Anne Frank

Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all. -Helen Keller

A man is but what he knows.- Sir Francis Bacon

If you’re going through hell, keep going.- Winston Churchill

Dream big and dare to fail. - Norman Vaughan

In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on. - Robert Frost

We have nothing to fear but fear itself. - Franklin D. Roosevelt

Citate triste în engleză

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. - George Santayana

The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. - Edmund Burke

Sadness is but a wall between two gardens. - Kahlil Gibran

Things change. And friends leave. Life doesn't stop for anybody. - Stephen Chbosky

Breathing is hard. When you cry so much, it makes you realize that breathing is hard. - David Levithan

You cannot protect yourself from sadness without protecting yourself from happiness. - Jonathan Safran Foer

Tears come from the heart and not from the brain. - Leonardo Da Vinci

To have felt too much is to end in feeling nothing. - Dorothy Thompson

It's sad when someone you know becomes someone you knew. - Henry Rollins

As the light begins to intensify, so does my misery, and I wonder how it is possible to hurt so much when nothing is wrong. - Tabitha Suzuma

One thing you can't hide — is when you're crippled inside. - John Lennon

Heavy hearts, like heavy clouds in the sky, are best relieved by the letting of a little water. - Christopher Morley

Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live. - Norman Cousins

Citate despre zâmbet în engleză

A simple smile. That’s the start of opening your heart and being compassionate to others. - Dalai Lama

Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful. - Thich Nhat Hanh

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. - Dr. Seuss

The greatest self is a peaceful smile, that always sees the world smiling back. - Bryant H. McGill

The robbed that smiles, steals something from the thief. - William Shakespeare

I love those who can smile in trouble. - Leonardo da Vinci

When things are difficult, smile by faith. Don’t wait until you feel better. - Joel Osteen

A smile is the best makeup any girl can wear. - Marilyn Monroe

Smiling is definitely one of the best beauty remedies. If you have a good sense of humor and a good approach to life, that’s beautiful. - Rashida Jones

Use your smile to change the world; don’t let the world change your smile. - Chinese Proverb

Citate despre fericire în engleză

Happiness is not the absence of problems, it’s the ability to deal with them. - Steve Maraboli

Happiness is not being pained in body or troubled in mind. - Thomas Jefferson

The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves. - Victor Hugo

There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. - George Sand

A great obstacle to happiness is to expect too much happiness. - Bernard de Fontenelle

To enjoy good health, to bring true happiness to one’s family, to bring peace to all, one must first discipline and control one’s own mind. If a man can control his mind he can find the way to Enlightenment, and all wisdom and virtue will naturally come to him. - Buddha

There is some kind of a sweet innocence in being human—in not having to be just happy or just sad—in the nature of being able to be both broken and whole, at the same time. - C. JoyBell C.

Even a happy life cannot be without a measure of darkness, and the word happy would lose its meaning if it were not balanced by sadness. It is far better to take things as they come along with patience and equanimity. - Carl Jung

There is no happiness like that of being loved by your fellow creatures, and feeling that your presence is an addition to their comfort. - Charlotte Bronte

If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go fishing. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help someone else. - Chinese Proverb

Happiness cannot be traveled to, owned, earned, worn or consumed. Happiness is the spiritual experience of living every minute with love, grace, and gratitude. - Denis Waitley

Happiness is being content with what you have, living in freedom and liberty, having a good family life and good friends. - Divyanka Tripathi

Vizionare placuta